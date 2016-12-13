Have Your Say: The Deepest Dive Into The Abyss

For as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated by the world beneath the sea. Not being a particularly good swimmer and living in a country adjoining uncomfortably cold water, I never got into diving. Instead, as a kid I feasted on a steady diet of books and television documentaries about coral reefs, intelligent mammals, fearsome sharks, tentacled terrors and luminescent deep sea monsters.In 1986, James Cameron'stotally blew my mind. So when I heard his next film,, was going to take place in the deep sea, featuring strange creatures, teenage me jumped for joy! And while I know the film has its flaws and lots of people don't like it, I totally loveto this day.But rewind a bit to when that film was still being made. It was a huge, difficult and expensive undertaking, and went over-budget and well over its original deadline. Thinking Cameron might be on to something, predators were closing in, smelling blood and gold. Several deep-sea creature films spawned at different studios in the late eighties, and some of them even managed to be released before(taking away a lot of its setting's novelty).Me being me, I tried to see all of these whenever available, which in the Netherlands mostly meant VHS. Cheap or expensive, decent or terrible, I didn't care. I loved this sub-genre, pun intended. In fact, I still love it to this day. You can wake me up for a friendly revisit ofor, and recently I succumbed to the no-budget charms ofaka., from which I took the picture of the... ehm... dragon starfish above. C'mon, what's not to love in that shot?Hell, even the truly awful I-can't-believe-it's-not-porn marine horror calledaka.was fun, and it provided me with plenty of cringed laughs at least (see the mouth-popping picture here). Although with that title I was scraping the bottom of the barrel so hard, I may have punched a hole in it by accident.Or did I? My question of the week to you all is: have I missed any gems in the strange-creatures-from-beneath genre, new or old? And on the non-gem end, did I reach the bottom of that abyss, or are there even worse, more laughable films I should check out?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!