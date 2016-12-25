Red Band ALIEN: COVENANT Trailer Slithers In

I've been waiting on a tease for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, and now it's here -- a full first trailer that looks like, well, an Alien movie. One can't argue about that. It's light years away from Prometheus in terms of both look and feel, except for Michael Fassbender's teal-eyed droid, David, or a version of David from the prequel. By and large, this keeps me invested.

There isn't a lot of information regarding what world of horror awaits the Covenant crew, except maybe that it must be really terrifying. So much so that it gets Amy Seimetz on her feet scurrying as far away as she's able. Oh, and Billy Crudup gets Facehugged -- that much the trailer is willing to spoil. There's plenty of mysteries still to be unturned, of course, but for now, it's all well and good. I ride the hype train guiltlessly.

Anyway, here's the trailer and poster for Alien: Covenant . Happy holidays!