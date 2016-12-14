DUNKIRK Trailer: Christopher Nolan Tackles Historic World War II Battle

Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for Christopher Nolan's hotly anticipated World War II epic, Dunkirk.

The film depicts one of the largest battles of the war following the British military evacuation of the French city of Dunkirk in 1940.

On record as being pro-celluloid, Nolan shot Dunkirk on 65mm large-format film and Imax, a format he used to great effect in his Dark Knight trilogy)

Dunkirk's strong cast includes Tom Hardy, Oscar-winner Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and One Direction pop star Harry Styles.

Synopsis: Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

Dunkirk will be released on July 21, 2017.