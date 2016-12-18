Donut Adjust Your Sets! Showtime's New TWIN PEAKS Teaser is Genius

David Lynch and Showtime are currently cooking up some brand new episodes of cult favourite TV show Twin Peaks, and this newly released teaser gives us a little taste of what's in store. Specifically that Lynch will also be reprising his role as FBI administrator Gordon Cole. And donuts. That's about it, really. But that's absolutely fine. I'd watch 18 episodes of this single shot in a heartbeat.

Twin Peaks returns in 2017 on Showtime. Stay tuned.