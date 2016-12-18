IFFAM Coverage Hollywood Videos Horror Movies Weird Interviews Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Donut Adjust Your Sets! Showtime's New TWIN PEAKS Teaser is Genius

Asian Editor; Hong Kong, China (@Marshy00)
David Lynch and Showtime are currently cooking up some brand new episodes of cult favourite TV show Twin Peaks, and this newly released teaser gives us a little taste of what's in store. Specifically that Lynch will also be reprising his role as FBI administrator Gordon Cole. And donuts. That's about it, really. But that's absolutely fine. I'd watch 18 episodes of this single shot in a heartbeat.

Twin Peaks returns in 2017 on Showtime. Stay tuned.

  • Now I'm hungry.

  • Mehliens

    Lynch trolling his fans. AWESOME xD

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Boy oh boy does that get me in the feels. I wish I weren't so hyped for this. I fear that I might be disappointed. I hope not.

  • Mehliens

    When did Lynch ever disappoint in his 40 year career? Even Dune is a good film by any standards.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    You are absolutely correct. He's not Scott. He's Lynch.

  • Zetobelt

    Best. Series. Ever.

  • One-Eye

    "OOOO-RE-GOOOOON!!"

    I love Gordon Cole.

