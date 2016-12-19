DO YOU SEE WHAT I SEE? Said The Killer To Party Goers There...

Tis the season to be bloody. If you are looking to throw a little horror into your holiday mix then be sure to take in the short film Do You See What I See? from filmmakers, and friends, Justin McConnell and Serena Whitney. Having completed its festival run the film is now available to watch below!

The Christmas-themed horror short DO YOU SEE WHAT I SEE?, directed by Justin McConnell & Serena Whitney, is now available to watch for free online, after playing over 20 festivals worldwide. The film, an official selection of Frightfest, Monster Fest, Toronto After Dark, Morbido and many more, follows two sisters throwing an Xmas house party, unaware that a deadly invader will be crashing the proceedings. The short puts a unique and timely spin on the proud tradition of Canadian-produced Xmas horror.

I have seen this short a number of times already in the past year since we first wrote about it. I do not know if it is satisfying or troubling watching some of your friends get dashed to pieces on the screen. Then there is the ending and its relevancy to popular culture. Makes you wonder how far off something like that really is.

Enjoy!