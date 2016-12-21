Denis Villeneuve in Talks to Direct Legendary's DUNE

Bladerunner 2049 and Arrival director is in talks to direct Legendary's Dune. Denis Villeneuve's star continues to rocket into the cinematic heavens with news from Variety that theanddirector is in talks to direct Legendary's Dune.

Legendary secured the rights to Frank Herbert's novel before American Thanksgiving and will produce the film as well as any number of TV properties as well.

Set in the distant future, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, control of Arrakis is highly contested among competing noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship to nature as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s control of Arrakis.

The novel was adapted to film by David Lynch in 1984 and SyFy produced a couple of mini-series in the early 2000s. Then of course there was the one that got away. Alejandro Jodorowsky wanted to adapt the novel to film. That ambitious project was captured in the documentary Jodorowsky's Dune. What could have been.