Carrie Fisher: 1956 - 2016

Just when we thought we were in the clear 2016 has socked us hopefully for the last time and taken away our Princess.

Actress and author Carrie Fisher, known forever and ever as Star Wars`Princess Leia, had a heart attack before Christmas and the World held its collective breath as a year fraught with celebrity passings looked like it was not quite done dicking around yet. With reports yesterday that the actress was in stable condition you could hear the World exhale.

Today comes the news that Fisher has passed away.

Fisher was more than just Princess Leia to her fans. Though she would never do another role as iconic as Leia she was still in some of our favorite movies, ever, with supporting roles in comedy classics like The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally, and The Burbs.

Fisher also expressed herself as an writer and author, writing episodes of television and for film, and stage shows and memoirs. Few were as candid as Fisher was about her personal life and her struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues. Always the firecracker, even her most recent slew of interviews following last year`s The Force Awakens displayed a woman who came across quite frankly like she did not give a flying fart. With her dog Gary in tow she livened that tour junket like no one else in cast ever could.

It was at an early age I vaguely remember a television interview with her. I remember footage of her, the interviewer and her daughter, but shot from a distance. Fisher was adamant that the camera crew would get no closer to her infant daughter at the time. Having grown up the daughter of entertainers Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher she was very protective of her family. At that early age I knew that this was a woman that should be respected for her decision to keep her daughter out of the lime-light. From that day Fisher became more than a boyhood crush to me.

Forever our Princess Leia but forever an immensely talented and funny woman, Carrie Fisher will be missed.