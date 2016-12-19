IFFAM Coverage Weird Videos International Interviews Manga Sci-Fi How ScreenAnarchy Works

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Teaser: K Finds Deckard

Associate Editor; Madrid, Spain (@bonnequin)
Probably one of the most anticipated films of 2017, Blade Runner 2049 has a lot to live up to, given the cult status of its predecessor. But with star Harrison Ford returning as Deckard, Ryan Gosling in the lead (as apparently Ford is not in the film for more than a few scenes), and Quebecois director Denis Villeneuve at the helm, hopes are high. We finally have an outline of the plot:

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for these 30 years.

The teaser really is just that; we see K (Gosling) on a planet that looks like oiur concept of Mars, finding some abandoned statue, and a house which apperars to be Deckard's hideaway. Is it a colony? Or the ravages or Earth? Is Rachel still with Deckard, and will the film finally answer the most pressing question, is the detective actually a replicant himself? In the book it's clear that he isn't, but the screenplay is original in that is takes place after Philip K. Dick's story, so it will be interesting to see the writers' interpretation.

I'll admit to some skepticism, but I'll keep faith in Villeneuve. Check out the teaser below.

  • wabalicious

    I'm very interested. Is that Korean signage on the front of the building he walks into?

  • Pierce Conran

    Yes, backwards characters say 'luck'

  • Which makes sense, because the rug inside the front doors reads "Vintage Casino". And for what it's worth, it's obviously the same location as the one in which he meets Deckard because the windows in the doors all have that semi-circular design.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    All right, all right. I'll see it.

  • cjohnston

    ..Commonnnnn...... You KNOW You were Interested even before this tease..
    ~
    *...That was Probably the BEST minute and 46seconds of goosebumps I've EVER had..

  • ManateeAdvocate

    'dat director tho'

  • Mehliens

    Denis can be considered a grandmaster of cinema, his trajectory is flawless and he has only directed outstanding cinematic gems so far. Scott producing isnt a bad sign either, just look at Stoker which is another masterpiece his name is attached to.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Truth. Stoker was indeed a masterpiece.

  • cjohnston

    ?????
    ~
    I GOTTA say - you're comment here perplexes (me), befuddles; and - kinda annoys me (thru NO fault of your own either...).
    ----- I Hope(!) i'm misunderstanding your' sentiment..
    ---
    If I may be so forthright.
    ...Denis IS an AWESOME director; Enemy is Brilliant and Arrival is a Masterpiece..... ...and visa versa.
    ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
    again though - ...........say it ain't so....
    I Am misunderstanding the impetus for your remark, Right.(?)

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Oh, I was just using youthful, jackass internet speak. Villeneuve is indeed an absolute master of his craft. His name alone has my attention.

