BLADE RUNNER 2049 Teaser: K Finds Deckard

Probably one of the most anticipated films of 2017, Blade Runner 2049 has a lot to live up to, given the cult status of its predecessor. But with star Harrison Ford returning as Deckard, Ryan Gosling in the lead (as apparently Ford is not in the film for more than a few scenes), and Quebecois director Denis Villeneuve at the helm, hopes are high. We finally have an outline of the plot:

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for these 30 years.

The teaser really is just that; we see K (Gosling) on a planet that looks like oiur concept of Mars, finding some abandoned statue, and a house which apperars to be Deckard's hideaway. Is it a colony? Or the ravages or Earth? Is Rachel still with Deckard, and will the film finally answer the most pressing question, is the detective actually a replicant himself? In the book it's clear that he isn't, but the screenplay is original in that is takes place after Philip K. Dick's story, so it will be interesting to see the writers' interpretation.

I'll admit to some skepticism, but I'll keep faith in Villeneuve. Check out the teaser below.