Attention Short Filmmakers! Win up to $850,000 Production Budget at Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia

One of the biggest celebrations of short-form storytelling in the region, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia was founded in Japan by actor Tetsuya Bessho in 1999 and will celebrate its 19th edition in 2017. Academy Award accredited since 2004, Grand Prix winners at SSFF become eligible for nomination in the Oscars Short Film categories, providing an invaluable bridge between aspiring filmmakers in Asia and Hollywood.

Submissions are being accepted for SSFF’s 2017 edition right now until 31 January, with ¥1,000,000 (approximately US$8,500) up for grabs for competition winners. Entries must be 25 minutes or shorter, in any genre or language, but films not in English or Japanese must include English subtitles. The theme for this year’s entries is “Tokyo” - described thus:

“We are calling for short films that take "Tokyo" as their subject, and which show the many attractions that Tokyo has to offer…We are not only looking for films that take place in Tokyo, but also for films that depict memories of Tokyo, impressions of Tokyo, or even shops in overseas locations that offer an experience of "Tokyo”.”

For further information about submission guidelines, visit the festival’s official website here or check out the TOKYO BRAND website here

Even more exciting, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia will again be holding its International Short Film Pitch Competition, with a production budget of up to ¥100 Million (approx. US$850,000) awarded to the winning entry, in addition to prize money of up to ¥3,000,000 if the pitched project comes to fruition. The winning short will also secure a world premiere slot at a future edition of the festival.

Funded by avex digital Inc., the Pitch Competition also includes a theme - “Thrilling, Exciting, Moving” - and the deadline for pitches is also 31 January 2017. Completed scripts are not required for pitch submissions, simply a plot outline, with accompanying images, filmmaker bio and showreel. Projects selected for the pitch competition will then need to submit a finished script, budget breakdown etc to move forward to the next stage. For full details of submission requirements, head here now.

Anyone who has attempted to get a film of any scale or duration off the ground knows only too well how difficult it is to build interest, momentum, exposure and - most importantly - funds for their project. Institutions like the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia can provide an incredible lifeline, both in terms of acquiring the finances necessary to make your film, and getting it seen by an audience beyond your scope of friends and family members once it is in the can. So don’t delay, get your submissions in today!