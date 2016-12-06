AnarchyVision: From Whistler 2016, Talking LA LA LAND, SLED DOGS & I AM BOLT

This week's movies hit from the slopes of Whistler, BC, site of their sixteenth anual international film festival. A fantastic showcase for American Indies, Canadian premieres and loads of docs, it's kind of a "Sundance North", full of energizing conversations, late night gatherings and loads of films to explore.

A look at the controversial film Sled Dogs, the Usain Bolt pic I Am Bolt and the film that opened WIFF, La La Land.