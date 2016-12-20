ALIEN COVENANT: New Images And The Promise of The First Trailer

This afternoon a couple of fresh images from Ridley Scott's Alien Covenant popped up on the movie's Twitter page.

The first image (above and below in the gallery) we see a string of stasis pods. Lambs lined up for the slaughter no doubt. While it is always nice to get a sense of the production design it is the second image that proves to be more compelling. We can see some kind of armed squad entering some tall grass and brush, silhouetted against a warm light. It marks a change in landscape for sure, which has been mainly harsh, rocky and cold when it's not in a space ship of varying design. Interesting.

These two images were followed by a photo of Katherine Waterson over at EW today, looking every bit the Ripley in the image.

Then there is the promise of a first trailer. On the Twitter feed Fox posted this number 220512052104 of which some intrepid fans decoded at Alien-Covenant.com . They say that it "...suggests that the numeric code counts to December 22nd, 12:05, 2104. The year 2104 is when Alien: Covenant takes place (10 years after Prometheus). It seems Fox will release either a teaser for the trailer, or the trailer in full on December 22nd at 12:05!"

When the trailer goes live at whatever date and time we will share it with you right here.