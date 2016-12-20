IFFAM Coverage International Reviews Comedies Weird Features Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

ALIEN COVENANT: New Images And The Promise of The First Trailer

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
ALIEN COVENANT: New Images And The Promise of The First Trailer
This afternoon a couple of fresh images from Ridley Scott's Alien Covenant popped up on the movie's Twitter page.
 
The first image (above and below in the gallery) we see a string of stasis pods. Lambs lined up for the slaughter no doubt. While it is always nice to get a sense of the production design it is the second image that proves to be more compelling. We can see some kind of armed squad entering some tall grass and brush, silhouetted against a warm light. It marks a change in landscape for sure, which has been mainly harsh, rocky and cold when it's not in a space ship of varying design. Interesting. 
 
These two images were followed by a photo of Katherine Waterson over at EW today, looking every bit the Ripley in the image. 
 
Then there is the promise of a first trailer. On the Twitter feed Fox posted this number 220512052104 of which some intrepid fans decoded at Alien-Covenant.com. They say that it "...suggests that the numeric code counts to December 22nd, 12:05, 2104. The year 2104 is when Alien: Covenant takes place (10 years after Prometheus). It seems Fox will release either a teaser for the trailer, or the trailer in full on December 22nd at 12:05!"
 
When the trailer goes live at whatever date and time we will share it with you right here. 
 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
  • ManateeAdvocate

    Take it easy you two.

  • Mehliens

    I just can't stand Bloms fanboys using Prometheus as an argument against Scott while Chappy and Elysium make Prometheus looks like Citizen Kane. Hell, Chappy is so bad it makes even Elysium look like Citizen Kane in comparison and thats a fucking achievement.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    I'll take your word for it. I never saw Chappy or Elysium. They didn't appeal to me. I guess I'm somewhat part of the "problem" as I like District 9 very much and was looking forward to seeing Ripley and Hicks back on the big screen together. That ship has sailed though and I'll just revisit my Dark Horse comics when the mood arises.

  • Jerry Sköld

    Wasn´t Neill Blomkamp supposed to direct this? Or is he doing a parallel project?

  • Mehliens

    After Chappy Neil can call himself blessed if anyone greenlights him another project even close to that kind of budget. Hollywood has caught up to Neil being a one trick pony. The short of the story is that he has been unofficially fired from the project and Scott sure as hell wont let him anywhere near his franchise. Good riddance

  • Jerry Sköld

    Do you have a source for this? I can´t find anything stated about it online, just mentions of the "upcoming" project (with blessings by Sigorney Weaver, concept sketches etc).

    FTR, while nothing has reached the heights of District 9, I have always found Blomkamp´s moviesworth watching - if nothing else, he has an unmatched eye for visuals. After Prometheus, I´d definitely rather watch his Alien project than Scott´s.

    EDIT: All mentions of Blomkamp´s Alien being put on hold mentions Scott wanting to do his Prometheus sequel first (ugh). Nothing at all about Blomkmap being fired, or the movie being thrown out.

  • Mehliens

    Since Blom has been unofficially fired there wont be an official statement regarding this. In a year or two from now it will probably going to be mentioned in an interview somewhere and Bloms fans will be all in tears and angrily playing keyboard warriors. You are free to not believe me and wait until the project is not 'on hold' anymore. Good luck with that.

  • Mehliens

    'On hold' is the nice way of saying 'you are fired from the project indefinitely'. God thank for that since Blomkamps astethics are cringeworthy video game visuals appealing to children at best and his writing and editing techniques are just embarrassing. That man has no idea how to make a halfway good film unless Peter Jackson does it for him (D9). His solo projects were laughable disasters and he got put off from Alien5 because of that. He should start directing Marvel films thats more akin to his skill set

  • Jerry Sköld

    All right, so you´re basically just making stuff up. Also, going into such a rant right after I mentioned that I find that he has a very good eye for visuals indeed is pretty jerkish.

    It is fine to have an opinion - trying to phrase it as some sort of objective measure is just missing the point.

  • Mehliens

    Oh and btw I went on the rant after you mentioned Prometheus in a bad way but failed to mention an honest assessment of The Chappening and Elysium which are both a ridiculous mess. So how is Blom more qualified than Scott, who made the only good Alien film so far and started the franchise in the first place? While watching Chappy, even before the news of the 'delay' was out, I could literally see Scott watching it, picking up the phone to cancel the project and telling his managers to come up with something face saving.

  • Jerry Sköld

    I didn´t imply - or, you know, outright state - that anyone who enjoyed Prometheus was a stupid man-child, or ignorant, or completely lacking in taste... because that is not true. I implied that i didn´t like it (which is true) and stated that I would be much more interested to see what Blomkamp does with it (which is also true).

    I don´t know what you´re after with this - you seem to treat the discussion as some sort of "FIGHT!" Street Fighter situation where there needs to be one winner and they´d better hammer that attack button really hard. I have zero interest in this.

  • Mehliens

    Oh really. Your assessment of Blom being a good visual artist isnt phrased as some sort of objective measure? Whatever Blom is, I defintetely share the assumption with many others that Blom is just a bland director of juvenile films (and not a good one) and a terrible writer. Blom is more of a video game aesthetics fanboy than a real original artist. Just check rotten tomatoes reviews for Crappy and Elysium to take in a broader picture of what people say about him. And I'm telling you that what I said is not made up, its exactly what happened. Wait and see after the release of Covenant when people will start asking those questions. It takes a very naive person not to see through the news of Scott 'delaying' Bloms Alien film. It means Scott fired his sorry ass and saved him the embarrassment in the press by framing it in a nicer way. Just think about it, deep down you know its true. Even most of Bloms fanboys have caught up to the fact there wont be an Alien sequel directed by Blom because of Scott.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.