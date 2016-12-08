8 BIT GENERATION: THE COMMODORE WARS See The 64's Influence on Early Gamers in This Exclusive Clip

One of my very first memories of home computing was when friends bought a Commodore 64. It was that moment when we saw that having a computer at home was becoming a reality, that we were no longer resigned to the 'computer labs' in school libraries one hour per week.

Tomaso Walliser's documentary 8-bit Generation The Commodore Wars will hit Steam and VHX this Tuesday, December 20th. Ahead of its appropriate online debut ScreenAnarchy has a short clip to share with you, which you can watch below.