8 BIT GENERATION: THE COMMODORE WARS See The 64's Influence on Early Gamers in This Exclusive Clip

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
One of my very first memories of home computing was when friends bought a Commodore 64. It was that moment when we saw that having a computer at home was becoming a reality, that we were no longer resigned to the 'computer labs' in school libraries one hour per week. 
 
Tomaso Walliser's documentary 8-bit Generation The Commodore Wars will hit Steam and VHX this Tuesday, December 20th. Ahead of its appropriate online debut ScreenAnarchy has a short clip to share with you, which you can watch below. 
 
When Jack Tramiel invented Commodore in the 1970’s, he envisioned computing for the masses and not just the upper classes. Spearheading the personal tech revolution and combatting giants like Apple and IBM, Commodore became a household name by changing the way in which we interact, create and play with computers. From the advent of the groundbreaking Atari and Tetris games to the evolution of contemporary technological design, 8-Bit Generation dives into the home computer explosion and explores Commodore’s key role in shaping the future in which we now live. 
 
  • One-Eye

    The C-64 was the greatest, most ground-breaking home gaming machine ever invented.

    Every genre of gaming we have now was started (and sometimes perfected) on this 8-bit beast. I spent many wonderful years of my childhood glued to my Commodore 64.

    The NES, by comparison, was garbage.

  • Splashsquelch

    ZX Spectrum for the win!

  • Yojimbo

    Available on just Steam and VHX what about VHS?

  • Har dee har har. Too much eggnog Yojimbo!
    Happy holidays!

  • Yojimbo

    Merry Christmas Andrew.
    Eggnog.... Yeuch!! in my case it's to much Christmas cake which contains so much alcohol that you are legally not allowed to drive or operate heavy machinery after consumption of a single slice.
    This years cake is of an exceptionally good vintage.

  • Zetobelt

    My kind of documentary! :-)

