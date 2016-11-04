IFFAM Coverage Hollywood Videos Fantasy Movies International Interviews All News How ScreenAnarchy Works
The Many Faces Of Benedict Cumberbatch
Last week saw the premiere of Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange in all sorts of places worldwide, and today the sorcerer supreme projects himself on screens across the USA and Canada. I thought the film to be a fun and spectacularly trippy addition to Marvel's Cinematic Universe, and I had no qualms whatsoever about featuring its star Benedict Cumberbatch in our quiz this week.
For Benedict Cumberbatch isn't just a good actor with a great talent for vocal mimicry (seriously, he can parody virtually everyone with his voice), he can also change his charisma at will. When needed, he can disappear in the background as the thoughtful shy guy, or command the screen with an arrogant presence.
So once again I'm going to use eleven close-ups of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!
And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all eleven of them right).
James Marsh and Kurt Halfyard contributed to this story.
