IFFAM Coverage Hollywood Videos Fantasy Movies International Interviews All News How ScreenAnarchy Works

The Many Faces Of Benedict Cumberbatch

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Sign-In to Vote
Last week saw the premiere of Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange in all sorts of places worldwide, and today the sorcerer supreme projects himself on screens across the USA and Canada. I thought the film to be a fun and spectacularly trippy addition to Marvel's Cinematic Universe, and I had no qualms whatsoever about featuring its star Benedict Cumberbatch in our quiz this week.

For Benedict Cumberbatch isn't just a good actor with a great talent for vocal mimicry (seriously, he can parody virtually everyone with his voice), he can also change his charisma at will. When needed, he can disappear in the background as the thoughtful shy guy, or command the screen with an arrogant presence.

So once again I'm going to use eleven close-ups of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!

And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all eleven of them right).


James Marsh and Kurt Halfyard contributed to this story.

And here he is, as Stephen Strange, in Doctor Strange.

This picture isn't part of the quiz yet, but the others are. Browse through them all, and see how many you recognize!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
Benedict Cumberbatchquiz

More about The Many Faces Of...

More about Doctor Strange

  • Ard Vijn

    And that concludes the quiz! As usual, here are all the titles and the people who got them first:

    1: STAR TREK: INTO DARKNESS (ManateeAdvocate)
    2: HAWKING (Zetobelt)
    3: WAR HORSE (Zetobelt)
    4: FOUR LIONS (Zetobelt)
    5: ZOOLANDER 2 (ManateeAdvocate)
    6: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY (kikuka)
    7: ATONEMENT (kikuka)
    8: TINKER, TAILOR, SOLDIER, SPY (Zetobelt)
    9: BURLESQUE FAIRYTALES (kikuka)
    10: TWELVE YEARS A SLAVE (kikuka)
    11: PENGUINS OF MADAGASCAR (kikuka)

  • kikuka

    oh,#9 I skipped - that happens when I don´t read properly :)
    plus, the tie looked a bit like Alan Turing´s, but not much the hair&facial expression. and then I saw HER! Mrs. Cumberbatch. so that´d make
    #9 Burlesque Fairytales
    unless I´m wrong, that´s one they played together.

  • Ard Vijn

    You're absolutely correct!

  • kikuka

    Cumberb!tches rule!! ;)

  • kikuka

    #6 - August: Osage County

    #7 - stupid mustache - Atonement (?)

    #10 - Twelve Years a Slave
    #11 - Penguins of Madagascar

  • Ard Vijn

    All correct!
    That just leaves number 9...

  • Kurt

    You mean Pengwings of Madagascar...

  • kikuka

    Do I? I don´t have my magical band-aid anymore, but Kowalski said it quite clearly "no doublevees". Ain´t it classified, btw.? ;)

  • Ard Vijn

    It is indeed Classified.

  • kikuka

    yet tall and handsome.

  • Zetobelt

    #2 - Hawking
    #3 - War Horse
    #4 - Four Lions
    #8 - Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

  • Ard Vijn

    All correct!
    That just leaves 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11...

  • ManateeAdvocate

    #1 - Star Trek: Into Darkness
    #5 - Oh gods. I didn't see it, but is that Zoolander 2?
    #9 - Not sure. Is that a scene from Black Mass maybe?

    Wish I knew more of his work. My eldest daughter and I just binged Sherlock. What a great actor he is. The whole cast of that series for that matter.

  • Ard Vijn

    Number 1 and 5 are correct! Alas, a no to number 9.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.