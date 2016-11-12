IFFAM Coverage Hollywood Reviews International Interviews Animation Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: Criterion's TRILOGIA DE GUILLERMO DEL TORO Is Stunningly Packaged

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
2
(And yes: I deliberately mirrored the title of Michelle "Izzy" Galgana's excellent review...)

Distributor Criterion probably doesn't need an introduction here, but I'll give one anyway: they basically invented the "Special Edition", and they did it years before DVDs were being sold. Releasing a film with extras, recording commentary tracks with actors, journalists, critics, and directors is also their invention.

But though they tend to pick good cover artwork for their releases, the good people at Criterion are not exactly known for "pimping" them, the art of decorating an edition to add the "WHOA!" factor.

That doesn't mean they never do it though, and it's always a nice surprise when they decide to go for it (cough Zatoichi cough).

Well, for the recent boxset release of Guillermo Del Toro's best three films, I'm happy to say Criterion fully delivered. For a review of the set, I refer once again to Michelle's gallery, but if you want to see what the packaging looks like, this is the place!

Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

And here it is, a neat, slightly larger-than-normal cardboard box, stylishly decorated and foil-embossed.

It almost looks like a box of chocolates, actually...

2
  • It's up for sale on Amazon for $65. A steal.

  • OK, what are del Toros' best three films? I nominate THE DEVILS BACKBONE, CHRONOS and PANS' LABYRINTH.

  • Ard Vijn

    Three out of three!

