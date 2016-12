Pretty Packaging: Criterion's TRILOGIA DE GUILLERMO DEL TORO Is Stunningly Packaged

And here it is, a neat, slightly larger-than-normal cardboard box, stylishly decorated and foil-embossed. It almost looks like a box of chocolates, actually... Lifting the lid off reveals more golden lids.

Wait, is this REALLY a box of chocolates?! Opening the next lid, more gold underneath... OK Criterion, what have you done? More gold, more Ferrari-red... Ah, found the first film: Cronos!

Continuing the unfolding... There is The Devil's Backbone... And there is Pan's Labyrinth!

Oh, and a book. All contents removed. This is one damn fine looking set! A closer look at the book. It is a hard-cover one with 100 pages. In it are essays, sketches, notes by Guillermo Del Toro himself for all three films... in short, it is awesome. The end. Well played, Criterion! One of the best-looking releases this year.

(And yes: I deliberately mirrored the title of Michelle "Izzy" Galgana's excellent review ...)Distributor Criterion probably doesn't need an introduction here, but I'll give one anyway: they basically invented the "Special Edition", and they did it years before DVDs were being sold. Releasing a film with extras, recording commentary tracks with actors, journalists, critics, and directors is also their invention.But though they tend to pick good cover artwork for their releases, the good people at Criterion are not exactly known for "pimping" them, the art of decorating an edition to add the "WHOA!" factor.That doesn't mean they never do it though, and it's always a nice surprise when they decide to go for it (cough Zatoichi cough).Well, for the recent boxset release of Guillermo Del Toro's best three films, I'm happy to say Criterion fully delivered. For a review of the set, I refer once again to Michelle's gallery , but if you want to see what the packaging looks like, this is the place!Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.