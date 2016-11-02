Denver Film Fest 2016 Preview - 5 Can't Miss Picks

Jirí Menzel – To Make A Comedy Is No Fun

I'm taking a bit of a flyer here with my 5th pick and going with this documentary (on only its second festival stop) by Swiss director Robert Kolinsky about the Czech director. While Menzel is probably most famous for his 1967 Oscar-winning masterpiece Closely Watched Trains, the director has stayed prolific in his native film industry well past his early success. This doc looks at his life and inspirations as well as accounts of those heady Czech New Wave times.