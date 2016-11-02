IFFAM Coverage Superhero Movies Musicals Horror Movies All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Denver Film Fest 2016 Preview - 5 Can't Miss Picks

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
1
 Sign-In to Vote

The Denver Film Fest kicks off today with a gala screening of La La Land (here's Jason's rave review). The Colorado festival is packed with great awards potentials and indie faves from the fest circuit. We've picked just a few that you should be sure to check out if you find yourself in the Mile-High City before things wrap up on Nov. 13. There's plenty more info on the DFF39 website.

Old Stone
Veteran short film director Johnny Ma announces his place in the feature directing world with this extremely captivating Chinese drama about a man just trying to do the right thing. Chen Gang gives a masterful performance in the lead role and surely deserves the awards he is racking up on the fest circuit since the film premiered in Berlin. Zeitgeist is thankfully bringing the film to theaters at the end of the month.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
Coloradofestival previewFestivals
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.