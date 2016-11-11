Blu-ray Review: Criterion's TRILOGIA DE GUILLERMO DEL TORO Stuns

What more can you say about Guillermo del Toro, one of our most beloved living filmmakers? He's a master of his craft, and Criterion knows it. Having released his work before, Criterion has recently released the Triologia de Guillermo del Toro, a lovingly put-together package of his utterly fantastic Spanish-language works.

Inside this multi-layered set, you'll find Cronos, The Devil's Backbone, and Pan's Labyrinth. On my TV, these Blu-ray presentations all look as beautiful as ever, thanks to 2K digital restorations and wonderful audio soundtracks --- all supervised by del Toro himself.

Additionally, there's a nifty 100-page hardcover book, wherein the set is introduced by noted fantasy author Neil Gaiman. You'll also read essays by critics Michael Atkinson, Mark Kermode, and Maitland McDonagh --- and del Toro's Cronos production notes, augmented by illustrations from Carlos Giménez and Raúl Monge --- are a real treat.

For fans of world cinema and particularly, fans of del Toro's Spanish-language films, the Trilogia de Guillermo del Toro is essential. The extras and featurettes alone are worth the purchase if you're wary of the dreaded "double dipping" syndrome.

Here's the ridiculously long list of extras.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED COLLECTOR’S SET:

High-definition digital restoration of Cronos, 2K digital restoration of The Devil’s Backbone, and newly graded 2K digital master of Pan’s Labyrinth, all supervised and approved by director Guillermo del Toro, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack for Cronos and 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks for The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth on the Blu-rays

Alternate DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 surround soundtrack for Pan’s Labyrinth on the Blu-ray

Audio commentaries

Interviews with del Toro, director of photography Guillermo Navarro, and actors Doug Jones, Federico Luppi, and Ron Perlman

Welcome to Bleak House, a 2010 video tour by del Toro of his personal collections

New piece on Pan’s Labyrinth featuring del Toro and novelist Cornelia Funke

Interactive director’s notebooks for The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth

Making-of documentaries for The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth

Geometria, a 1987 short horror film by del Toro finished in 2010

Footage of actor Ivana Baquero auditioning for Pan’s Labyrinth in 2005

Original Spanish-language voice-over introduction for Cronos

Introductions by del Toro for The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth

The Devil’s Backbone deleted scenes, with commentary by del Toro

Presentation of del Toro’s thumbnail sketches for The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth

Programs comparing del Toro’s thumbnail sketches and production storyboards for The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth with the final films

Piece on The Devil’s Backbone’s depiction of the Spanish Civil War

Animated comics featuring prequel stories for the creatures of Pan’s Labyrinth

Gallery of stills from Cronos, captioned by del Toro

Trailers and TV spots

English subtitle translations approved by del Toro

Deluxe box set for the Blu-ray, featuring new illustrations by Vania Zouravliov

Blu-ray: A 100-page hardcover book featuring an introduction by author Neil Gaiman and essays by critics Michael Atkinson, Mark Kermode, and Maitland McDonagh, along with production notes and sketches by del Toro and illustrators Carlos Giménez and Raúl Monge

DVD: Essays by Atkinson, Kermode, and McDonagh, and production notes for Cronos by del Toro



New designs by Vania Zouravliov (Blu-ray) and Guy Davis (DVD)