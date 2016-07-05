Have Your Say: Which Anime Would You Like Another Season Of?

Yesterday brought happy news for fans of Araki Tetsurō's anime Attack on Titan
, as the series' site
announced a second season is finally being made, and readied for airing early next year (thanks to Kotaku
for spreading the news).
Attack on Titan
was a huge hit back in 2013, and became such an event that a second series seemed inevitable. But ever since then, the anime has been stuck in "Berserk
"-mode, only rehashing its own first season as films. So to finally see some movement forward, story-wise, is much appreciated.
Which brings me to our question of the week: which seemingly stalled anime are you desperately hoping will get another season? Old or new, all apply, so chime in in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
