Have Your Say: Which Anime Would You Like Another Season Of?

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Have Your Say: Which Anime Would You Like Another Season Of?
Yesterday brought happy news for fans of Araki Tetsurō's anime Attack on Titan, as the series' site announced a second season is finally being made, and readied for airing early next year (thanks to Kotaku for spreading the news).

Attack on Titan was a huge hit back in 2013, and became such an event that a second series seemed inevitable. But ever since then, the anime has been stuck in "Berserk"-mode, only rehashing its own first season as films. So to finally see some movement forward, story-wise, is much appreciated.

Which brings me to our question of the week: which seemingly stalled anime are you desperately hoping will get another season? Old or new, all apply, so chime in in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

  • Ely28

    Aoharu X Kikanjuu !

  • obijuanmartinez

    Just finished the 2nd series of 'Terra Formars' - man, these roaches are HOSTILE! Hard to believe the live-action Miike version looks AWFUL...much like the live-action 'Titans' was

  • Teddy Tinsley

    Hellsing, Fist of the north star, Berserk.

  • Zetobelt

    Evangelion.

  • Ard Vijn

    Ehm... yeah! Definitely!

  • Peter van der Lugt

    Katanagatari and Bounen No Xam'd would be on my list.

  • bricriu .

    How about Blade of the Immortal? That series just kind of ended right in the middle of the story.

  • D_user

    I'd definitely want to know where Monster goes next. 74 episodes, I had it all at one go. If I remember right, he (the bad guy genius) just disappears from the hospital and Dr Tenma is helpless yet knowing...
    The music, the story and the setting, so very different than the usual drama manga animes or the sci-fi fantasy ones, this one is a true knockout.!!

  • bricriu .

    Wasn't someone supposed to be working on an HBO adaptation? Swore I read that somewhere...

  • Ard Vijn

    Yes, with Guillermo Del Toro attached as writer. Not sure what the status is though...

  • BtoFu

    I'd love to see more Ergo Proxy.. or you know just an actual blu-ray release outside of Japan. I really don't care for more of *anything* just for the sake of it existing and I feel the series was capped off just fine, but I have real affection for those characters so I'd welcome another run of episodes. Same deal with Welcome to the NHK as a runner up choice.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Wow. Strong choices. I love both those shows too.

  • Zero Lastimosa

    Looks like we're getting another TWO seasons on FLCL - http://www.ign.com/articles/20...

  • Gopal Natarajan

    "Trinity Blood" needs a second season. The continuing adventures of "Outlaw Star" would also be welcome.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    While it isn't necessarily "stalled" more Read or Die/Dream would make me happy. Wouldn't turn my nose up to more Witch Hunter Robin either.

  • Ard Vijn

    Someone on Facebook mentioned SHIGURUI: DEATH FRENZY.
    Oh HELL yes!!!

  • karadur

    Amazing quality anime. It was terrifying to watch each episode

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Absolutely BRILLIANT series. Truly one of the best in my collection.

  • Ard Vijn

    And very notably unfinished story-wise (same as with BERSERK). The first episode shows a point where our two protagonists have arrived, then the series flashes back, and at the end we aren't back at episode one yet! Grrrr...

  • Ruben Rosario

    I'd just want a theatrical version of the 8th episode of Giant Robo. They leave it open for another showdown between IPO and Big Fire and I just want to see it in all of its glory.

  • Watamote - it would be a dream come true if that anime got a second season!
    And I would love to have another Aoharu x Kikanjuu season :)

  • the hong Kong cavaliers

    Berserk is the obvious choice for me , other than that unfortunately with the passing of the great Satoshi kon we will never have another season of Paranoia agent

  • PSY

    Hajime no ippo !

  • Ard Vijn

    Me, I'd love a third season of SPICE & WOLF.

