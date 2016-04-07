Tribeca Coverage Festival Features All Videos International News Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Review: In HUSH, A Deaf Woman Is Stalked By A Silent, Murderous Man

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
Sign-In to Vote
Review: In HUSH, A Deaf Woman Is Stalked By A Silent, Murderous Man

Exciting, tense, and stylish, Hush plays like the extended third act of an 80s slasher movie. That's both good and bad.

On the good side, the nostalgia factor is strong with this one. The setup is simple: a deaf woman named Maddie (Kate Siegel) lives alone in a remote location. One night, a masked man (John Gallagher Jr.) appears at her doorstep, determined to kill her.

The original screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel races onward from there. Complications arise, among them the multitude of challenges that arise from trying to breach a two-story house that has been well-secured by its wary occupant, and the action becomes appropriately more jagged, violent, and bloody.

As might be expected from a script cowritten by its star, Hush paints an altogether heroic portrait of Maddie, yet delves sufficiently into the character's fears and shortcomings to make a living, breathing person out of her. Maddie lost her hearing and her ability to speak as a youngster due to illness. That hasn't stopped her from carving out success as a novelist, which has enabled her to buy a home deep in the woods.

It might appear to be a big house for a single person, yet Maddie feels entirely secure in her isolation. (She's not the type to be pining away for a relationship or a family to make her life feel worthwhile.) She needs to start cracking on her next book, but is experiencing Blank Page Syndrome, familiar to any writer. Maddie may not be the strongest physical specimen around, but her intelligence, independence, and adaptability give her a leg up when Mr. Mysterious Masked Killer comes knocking.

hush_poster-300.jpgMike Flanagan has been directing movies and TV shows for years, but it was the sneaky success of Oculus that made him pop on the horror front. His direction here makes excellent use of the setting, and his editing keeps the pace relentless.

To be fair, it's not unusual for a horror movie or thriller to be centered around a single house, but Flanagan and his key collaborators, including cinematographer James Kniest and production designer Elizabeth Boller, give the modern home a sleek and fashionable look, which is both a reflection of Maddie's tidy personality and possibly a peek into what drives the masked killer to want to destroy it.

Siegel and Flanagan may have tailored the script to fit Siegel's abilities as an actress and, if so, it's a complete success. Even without speaking, Siegel communicates a convincing range as a woman who is being tested emotionally, physically, and intellectually to the nth degree.

Whenever the camera alights on her face, we know what she's thinking. Gallagher, as the masked killer, is restricted to a far more limited degree of emotions, but essays the role as required.

That leads to the bad side of the equation, though, which is why?

'The killer kills because he is a killer' was more than enough to satisfy audiences for slasher movies in the 1980s. In those days, viewers of such things were mostly young and male, including myself, and mostly not terribly enlightened; we were not surprised that the women in slasher movies such as the Friday the 13th series were stalked and/or killed when they were most vulnerable, often naked and/or having sex. We expected 'the final girl' to be virginal and also innocent, yet capable of vanquishing the killer through an unexpected act of valiant strength and/or chance.

Some 30 years later, horror audiences have become more diversified and demand more from the characters and from the filmmakers. In Hush, Maddie may not be the prototypical 'final girl' -- the script has eliminated all the 'kill a gang of kids one by one' scenarios -- but she's defined well as a strong, and definitely not superhuman, person.

On the flip side, though, the masked killer is pretty much someone who's been copied from those slasher movies, albeit looking much more like an ordinary character than Jason or Freddy or other serial killers. His motives, however, remain hidden, even as his brutality toward his victims becomes more and more vicious. He's not the type of killer to do his business as quickly as possible; instead he's someone who enjoys the process of torturing his victims and prolonging the misery for as long as possible.

That made Hush progressively more difficult for me to watch, and more difficult to dismiss as a simple thriller out to entertain an audience. The intentions lean the movie more toward the nasty side of the sliding horror scale of serial-killer behavior and perhaps that's why it left me queasy.

It's not the explicitness of the violence; it's the thoughts behind the extended brutality of the killer against his intended victim. If that was the intention of the filmmakers, then Hush is a roaring success.

The movie will be available to watch on Netflix starting on Friday, April 8. I'll add that it looked and sounded truly spectacular at an Alamo Drafthouse theater during SXSW, which is where I saw it last month, and it's a shame that it's not receiving a theatrical release, at least in the U.S.

P.S. Headline edited 4/7/16 to remove "mute" as a descriptor for a deaf person.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
John Gallagher JrKate SiegelMichael TruccoMike FlanaganSamantha Sloyan

More about Hush (2015)

  • Frustrated beyond belief

    Good Movie, I now want to know what happened to her. The police show up, she smiles to the camera, then what? This movie is old so I'm really hoping I'm not spoiling anything here. I just want to know what happened to her, where is she living, did she stay or take up the earlier offer? what happened to the cat? I have way too many questions. Her boyfriend that showed up, should of used it before thinking about it.

  • BannedFromNeopets

    Did this reviewer (Peter Martin) even watch the movie? Clearly not. The "masked killer" removed his mask like 20 minutes into the movie and did all of his terrorizing MASK-FREE, making all of your ramblings totally irrelevant. This reads like you found HUSH on Netflix and decided to just describe the thumbnail. Next time do everyone a favor and refrain from providing a review based on the first four sentences of an IMDB synopsis.

  • alex

    he stated a masked man appears at her doorstep. the title states "a silent murderous man". i dont want to know he takes off the mask. thats a spoiler. the review piqued my interest which is what i want in a review.

  • As it happens, I saw the movie at SXSW in an auditorium in the Alamo Drafthouse, South Lamar in Austin, Texas. The point of my "ramblings," as you are free to call them, was not especially related to the fact that the killer was masked; as it happens, I try hard not to spoil anything that happens in any movie that I review after the 15-20 minute mark. Thanks for your advice, but I have never done what you suggest I did.

  • DrJedi001

    Meh. Don't deaf people own firearms, even when living in the woods alone?

  • ncmacasl

    Why did the filmmakers not consider actually using a DEAF actress for the role? Many within the Deaf community would call this "putting on a deaf face" much like a white actor playing a Black/Asian/Native American character? There are so many very qualified Deaf actors who would have done well in this role, it is disappointing to see the filmmakers ignore this American community.

  • William

    The filmmaker and the actress are the same person. She wrote this role for herself. If a real deaf person wants a similar role than they can try to write their own movie too.

  • ncmacasl

    So if a white person wants to make a film featuring an African-American character and decides to star in the role herself (using makeup, aka "Blackface") that would be perfectly alright with you??

  • William

    Sure. I asked my wife and brother in law, who are both black, and they said it's cool.

  • One-Eye

    I'm a big fan of Mike Flanagan's command of atmosphere and absence of cheap jump scares, so I'll definitely check this one out.

    Upon reading the premise for this it just reminded me of how cool MUTE WITNESS was when it came out back on the 90's. It was hugely hyped if I remember rightly, and Anthony Waller did that awful AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN PARIS then kind of disappeared.

  • Have you seen any of Flanagan's earlier work? I need to catch up.

    Hmm, never saw MUTE WITNESS, but that's another one for my "to watch" list.

  • One-Eye

    His first feature was ABSENTIA, a no-budget chiller that I found extremely creepy. It showed that Flanagan can create an oppressive atmosphere with no money.

    OCULUS had more money and some stars but it still had moments of genuine creepiness. And, as I stated, he seems determined to avoid the standard loud jump scares where most filmmakers would dive into them.

    It's a bit of a bummer that his next film is OUIJA 2. A quickie Blumhouse sequel is well below his talents, but I imagine he could bring something interesting to it if he was allowed to.

    MUTE WITNESS is great. I'm surprised it hasn't been revived by someone like Arrow Video and given the deluxe treatment.

  • Kabukiman2337

    I wish Mute Witness had a beautiful blu-ray release. I love that movie so much.

    As for Ouija, the way I look at it is that Blum picked up Oculus for distribution and with Ouija 2 Flanagan will likely get distribution and promotion like he's never had. On top of that, how do you know it's nothing more than a "quickie"? I would guess it has little to do with the first movie other than the title, since it doesn't appear that anyone in front of or behind the camera is returning.

  • Thanks for the recommendation of ABSENTIA. Even though I had some reservations about OCULUS, I enjoyed where it went and how it got there.

    As to OUIJA 2, the positive side about it is that Jason Blum, who served as a producer on HUSH, appears to give directors a fair amount of creative freedom. And, one way or the other, at least the movie will get released, even if it's straight to VOD.

    I imagine it must be frustrating for Flanagan to see BEFORE I WAKE stuck in distribution limbo while Relativity Media works through all its issues. Both factors probably make OUIJA 2 look more appealing to him.

  • Kabukiman2337

    It really is too bad about Before I Wake. I love the trailers, and a release this winter/spring would've been able to capitalize on the buzz around Jacob Tremblay's performance in Room.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.