Short Film, Short Review: Something Lurks Behind That Door In AGRAVOY

A lone figure stalks back and forth in a dilapidated apartment. Through peepholes he watches the woman next door engage with a new male tenant on the same floor. Jealousy boils over and the true nature of their relationship comes to darkest light.

Jacob Nizzola's debut short film Agravoy played at Morbido the other week. It has just begun a hopefully lengthy journey on the festival circuit.

The art direction, specifically the derelict apartment is great. In the short run time there is plenty of pretty things to look at. For the most part the strongest efforts were put into Helios`ruined apartment. Nizzola plays with light a lot in his short and he understands the use of it to show a passage of time. From shafts of light through the peepholes and tears in the newspapers glued to the windows light draw focus to actions and features.





Through careful sound mixing Nizzola also keeps focus on Helios in the room. Conversations between the woman and man outside his door are muffled, not quite coherent, which only increases his anxiety. It is clear that Helios has some sort of obsession with this woman and an inability to communicate directly with her only encourages it.

Barrington De La Roche's gaunt Helios character gives the impression that Nizzola locked Iggy Pop in that room without food, water or whatever Iggy Pop finds sustenance in these days. Orion Ben is beguiling as the Woman. Then Agravoy has this nice little Black Widow Satanic spin to it to cap it all off.





You can watch the trailer on the film's site here.

This is not why I wanted to review it but here are two titles for you to mull over. The Force Awakens and Rogue One. Yeah. A gazillion people have been working away at these films and so has Jacob. He also took time away from the festival to watch the Rugby World Cup final. In the middle of Mexico. I appreciate that level of commitment.