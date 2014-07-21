Berlin / EFM Coverage International Videos International Reviews Hollywood Reviews Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Donnie Yen In KUNG FU JUNGLE Teaser: Smile When You Say That

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
Donnie Yen In KUNG FU JUNGLE Teaser: Smile When You Say That
The English-language title only hints at the hard-hitting action in the first teaser for Kung Fu Jungle, starring Donnie Yen. 

Directed by Teddy Chen (Bodyguards and Assassins), and formerly known as, variously, Best of the Best, Last of the Best, and Kung Fu Killer, the upcoming release also stars Wang Baoqiang (Iceman). Via Film Combat Syndicate, here's the official synopsis: 

A vicious killer (Wang Baoqiang) is going round Hong Kong killing top martial arts exponents. When convicted killer and kung fu expert, Xia (Donnie Yen) hears of this, he offers to help the police catch the killer, in return for his freedom. However, the canny and lethal killer eludes them again and again. Although the latter has made it quite clear that Xia would be his ultimate challenge, Xia refuses to be drawn into a life or death duel - until the killer threatens the woman he loves most.

Kung Fu Jungle is heading for release on October 31, per City on Fire. You can watch the trailer below, which features a killer shot at the very end. 
  • harry

    well there was an old movie called blood moon (gary daniels).. wasn't a very famous one.. but had really good action sequences.. I have a feeling this one is a mix of Bloodmoon & The Jackal ( richard gere/bruce willis). hope this movieis well made.. huge fan of donnie yen

  • Donnie's character in this film is kinda like the one he played in Wuxia, except he relished his killer instinct, instead of running away from it.

    Some scenes in Wuxia, he was kinda creepy (in a good way), and I hope he builds more upon his current role in Kung Fu Jungle.

  • wikig1itch

    Cool premise and a talented director has me intrigued, but Yen's cinematic choices have left much to be desired in all honesty. Special ID, Monkey King and Iceman were mediocre at best. Here's hoping this delivers the goods.

  • Roger

    I agree with your comment on this I really want to be excited for this one but again I don't want to be disappointed like Speical ID.
    So I will wait for the full reviews when this movie comes out.

  • Donnie Yen's smile at the end was pretty eerie. I like this Hannibal type character. A Kung Fu Silence of the Lambs has so much awesome potential, but all of it, like others have said, definitely rides on the dialogue, cause that's the downfall of so many of these Asian action films that attempt to have a story

  • DooK_MD

    I'd go with movies with actual plots/good directing any day over something like THE PROTECTOR and its' sequel.

  • James Coll

    Looks good. Hey any recommendations on Donne Yen films? Best of the best?

  • toryanddookidiots

    how can the idiots bellow leave out IP MAN 1 and 2! the best ever

  • Pantera Havlat

    Dude love yen he teaches me how to work on outside to inside energy

  • Pantera Havlat

    Btw ipman 1

  • Roger

    I say go with all his older movies in my opinion.

  • DooK_MD

    Highly recommended:

    Drunken Tai Chi
    Mismatched Couples (a comedy with mostly breakdancing though)
    In The Line Of Duty 4
    Tiger Cage 2
    Once Upon A Time In China 2
    Butterfly & Sword
    Iron Monkey
    Legend Of The Wolf
    SPL
    Flash Point
    Ip Man 1 & 2
    14 Blades
    Legend Of The Fist
    The Lost Bladesman
    Wu Xia/Dragon
    Special ID
    The Monkey King

    Worth watching:

    Tiger Cage
    Holy Virgin vs Evil Dead
    Crystal Hunt
    Cheetah On Fire
    Dragon Inn
    Heroes Among Heroes
    Wing Chun
    Shanghai Affairs
    Hero
    Seven Swords
    Dragon Tiger Gate
    Bodyguards & Assassins

  • Marcel Samson

    Sooo, basically all then? ;)

  • DooK_MD

    Haha, not really. The highly recommended ones are mix of Yen films with either great action, great story/acting, or both. The honorable mentions are films worth watching due to either decent action scenes or acceptable plots.

  • Heijoshin

    Good suggestions by ToryK I have a few more for you

    Flashpoint gets mentioned again because its so awesome. This is the Donnie Yen standard to me.

    Drunken Tai Chi is great. This is a very young Donnie in an old school setting. If you like old school style Kung Fu movies and don't mind Chinese humor this is great.

    Holy Virgin Vs. the Evil Dead and City of Darkness I will put into the same suggestion. Both are very hard to find but great examples of his martial capabilities.

    He plays So Hat-Yi (Begger So) in Heroes Among Heroes. Great little film. Its a Wong Fei-hung movie with So Hat-Yi. Very cool.

    And lastly Dragon and Tiger Gate and Ip Man. I put those two on here last since they are more well known and might speak for themselves.

  • ToryK

    Nobody wants to give this fella a hand? Guess I'll step up. Check out:

    Tiger Cage (1 and 2, but ESPECIALLY 2)
    In the Line of Duty 4
    Once Upon a Time in China 2 (he's an antagonist, but he stands out, nonetheless)
    Iron Monkey
    Sha Po Lang
    Flashpoint

    That should be a good start.

  • leonard dickey

    Isn't this just a moden version of IP Man with murder now and a prison backdrop?

  • wikig1itch

    What a lazy comparison...

  • DooK_MD

    This is actually a cross between TSOTL and Bloodmoon.

  • wikig1itch

    I was responding to leonards poor ip man comparison, not yours. Or do you not understand how these replies on Disqus work?

  • DooK_MD

    Yep, that's why there's an edit option to choose whenever you type wrong which I did. My apologies, no need to get worked up.

  • DooK_MD

    IP MAN is about a kung fu master who lives a calm life but eventually gets drawn into conflicts with Northerners, and then the Japanese. This film will most likely be a loose remake of The SILENCE OF THE LAMBS -- A female cop (Charlie Yeung) cooperating with a convict (Yen) to catch a serial killer (Baoqiang) VS Sterling willing to get help from H. Lecter to catch B. Bill... The resemblance is there -- but with MA action.

  • DooK_MD

    Could be good, could be bad. Trailers shouldn't be trusted because it's too easy making trailers look good these days. The trailer better give us the right premise unlike the trailers to SPECIAL ID which resulted in a totally different (but still entertaining) film.

  • Qinlong

    I like the idea of a Kung Fu Silence of the Lambs... Plus Donnie is sharing action directing duties with Wei Tung and Yuen Bun, and the teaser flashes a Fan Siu Wong fight... Unless the script is really shitty, this looks like it might be really good.

