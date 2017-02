Donnie Yen In KUNG FU JUNGLE Teaser: Smile When You Say That

Bodyguards and Assassins), and formerly known as, variously, Best of the Best, Last of the Best, and Kung Fu Killer, the upcoming release also stars Wang Baoqiang (Iceman). Via Directed by Teddy Chen (), and formerly known as, variously,, and, the upcoming release also stars Wang Baoqiang (). Via Film Combat Syndicate , here's the official synopsis:





A vicious killer (Wang Baoqiang) is going round Hong Kong killing top martial arts exponents. When convicted killer and kung fu expert, Xia (Donnie Yen) hears of this, he offers to help the police catch the killer, in return for his freedom. However, the canny and lethal killer eludes them again and again. Although the latter has made it quite clear that Xia would be his ultimate challenge, Xia refuses to be drawn into a life or death duel - until the killer threatens the woman he loves most.





Kung Fu Jungle is heading for release on October 31. You can watch the trailer below, which features a killer shot at the very end.

The English-language title only hints at the hard-hitting action in the first teaser for the film, starring Donnie Yen.