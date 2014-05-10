Imagine Coverage Indie Interviews All News Zombie Movies Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works

10 Indonesian Horror Films From The Last Decade You Need To Watch

Contributor; Indonesia
Horror is a very popular genre here in Indonesia. So far this year, 2 of the 5 top earning local films have been horror, but it is also a genre that is often flooded with poorly made product, expected to prove an instant cash cow. it's so much easier to pick the best rather than the worst, since there's a never-ending list of those. In this gallery me and my pal Witra Asliga suggest 10 Indonesian horror films since early 2000 that you should definitely check out. If you think we've missed anything off the list, let us know in the comments!

Jelangkung (aka The Uninvited) (2001)
This was the very first Indonesian horror film i watched in a movie theatre and one of the films that kickstarted the rise of Indonesian cinema. Back then the visuals weren't as good as in foreign movies, but that just added a more atmospheric quality to it. Jelangkung is a very well known game to call upon a supernatural being, and all the ghosts (or whatever you wanna call them) are very familiar to our general knowledge and everyday life. After watching this film, as cliched as this will sound, i just can't sleep alone, and refuse to revisit it again after all these years. It was followed by the equally good sequel Tusuk Jelangkung.

  • Claudia König

    Great list ;) I'll definitely go through it! I just got recently interested with Indonesian Horror Movies on the filmset of Jose Poernomos latest film. Reminds me that I still have to watch Jelangkung! Inspired me even to write some article on this topic: Check it out: http://indosenia.com/?p=1054

  • Ekky Imanjaya

    Nice list! Other great horror films: Joko Anwar's Pintu Terlarang & Kala (& Modus Anomali), Hanung's Legenda Sundel Bolong (and as mentioned below: Hantu & Lewat Tengah Malam). For short films: Timo's L for Libido (ABC's of Death), Timo & Gareth's Save Haven (VHS2), Rumah Babi & Taksi (Fisfic).

  • Phil

    Nothing from Joko Anwar?

    Of the ones included in the list I've only seen "Macabre" (fun), "Keramat" (terrible),
    "Kuntilanak" (Okay) and "Pocong 2" (nothing special).

  • Joko Anwar love that dude, he make decent films, didn't recall his film that fall right into horror genre or have some genuine horror moment though

  • ROBERT BLACK

    Hantu had some great atmosphere. One REALLY effective sequence in a chasm but It was contrived and ultimately dull.

  • Michael

    I hated Macabre, spent half the movie on fast forward. If it's on the list I'm not inclined to try the others. If I recall, it was one of those movies that substituted excessive gore for logic.

  • Paul Bohlmeijer

    And which of these films are available with English subtitles (either from the UK of US), preferably on blu-ray or DVD as being from Holland my access to movies using itunes, Netflix, Amazon or other streaming/dowloading is extremely limited!

  • Macabre http://www.amazon.co.uk/Mac...
    http://www.amazon.com/Shack...
    for some of the older stuffs you can check with https://twitter.com/KoleksiDVD see if they still have in stock

  • Paul Bohlmeijer

    Thanks, i'll look into it. Just realized i already own Shackled, but haven't seen it yet, Macabre added to wishlist.

  • Ikusaba Dotachin

    I suggest you to watch 40 Hari Bangkitnya Pocong (rough translation: 40 Days of Pocong Awakening), the movie was so goddamn scary with some of the Indonesian horror's best actor/actress performance I've seen in years, even thought one actor was kinda silly.

  • Calum Sanderson

    I have no idea how to see these films. I really hate the lack of access to foreign films.

  • Daniel Irawan

    I'd easily choose Lewat Tengah Malam or Hantu (the one starred Oka Antara) over Bangsal 13. The horror is good but the script had one fatal mistake about the use of amoxycillin antibiotic. Lol.

