It's A Gang War In Lengthy THE RAID 2 Deleted Scene

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Want to know how high the bar has been set with The Raid 2? Well, taking a look at what didn't make the final cut could give you an indication. Some of you may recall one of the first stills released from the film's production, a shot of a bloody man crawling across a floor ... well, that shot is from a lengthy and elaborate gun battle between rival gang factions that ultimately did not make it to Gareth Evans' final cut. Here's how the director describes the decision to remove it:

This is one of a few deleted scenes taken from the film. Reasons to cut were entirely down to pacing issues. This was probably the hardest for me to cut due to the fact that the production on this scene lasted around 6 days of shooting, it cost us a fuck load to make and it served to escalate the gang war out onto the streets involving people outside of the closed off inter-gang politics.

At the end of the day though, after discussing its worth it took us away from the central theme for a little too long with characters that would only exist in this scene alone.

Whenever I edit a film - every scene feels like a precious moment. "No fucking way can I cut this" is a regular phrase I utter at Aram (one of the producers at XYZ Films who patiently worked with me to get the film to it's final cut) but his patience was always a virtue and it's when you make a cut and no longer miss it from the bigger picture a few days down the line that you realise it was the right decision to make.

But taking it out of the picture doesn't mean Evans doesn't want people to see it and so it has now arrived online for your viewing pleasure. No spoilers here of any sort, just pure action. Check it out below.




The Raid 2: Berandal (Deleted Scene: Gang War) from Merantau Films on Vimeo.

  • Nicky Haugh

    I just love this dramatic scene when war and grand theft auto combine together but more elogically The Raid 2 is a long tense movie that I love

  • Nicky Haugh

    Who were the gags, one of them were Corrupt Cops so their truly Reza's men but I cannot tell the other gang, defiantly not Bejo's, it's either Bangun's, Goto's, Bunawar's or another Gang.

  • tman418

    Hmmm, hopefully this scene can be restored when it gets released on blu-ray, as an "unrated" version, or "director's cut." After all, the director did say he didn't want to delete this scene.

  • The version screened at Sundance - with this removed - IS the director's cut. It was a hard decision to remove it but it was Gareth's decision.

  • owen

    was this originally the opening

  • Nope. Opening never changed from the first moment Gareth pitched it. This was about 2/3rds of the way in.

  • READYROCK

    Hi Todd, big fan. I thought this was the best way for me to contact you, on disqus.
    Back when they released the XYZ/Merantau press release for The Raid 2 on January 31, 2013, they made to sure to mention that The Raid made $15 million worldwide.

    If and when they release the presser for Apostle could you please do the same mentioning how much TR2 did? The reason i say this, when we're reading/editing articles and encyclopedia's its really hard to source a citation besides the incomplete one from BoxOfficeMojo which only has half/fraction of the value. Would really do us a solid, plus it would also shut the people up who keep saying it was a flop.

  • Anyone please tell me why this movie so fenomenal ? The Raid 2 everywhere !

  • ToryK

    Wow. So, uh, that's what I have to look forward to? This is gonna be bonkers. :) I'd love to have a conversation with Evans. I have a feeling we've got a 99.9% film-DNA match.

  • Rage72

    WOW! that was amazing! I hope this scene might be included when the dvd comes out.

  • Aleks

    Were the VFX rushed for this deleted scene or is this how all the muzzle flashes and blood splatting gonna look like in the movie?

  • I don't believe the VFX in this were completely finished as the decision to cut it was made before the final buff and polish on that stuff. And a LOT of the blood int he movie - this scene included - is actually practical, not CGI.

  • Aleks

    Ah, that's what I thought. Good to hear.

  • owen

    Ah shit i was waiting for this part ever since you see it for a split second in the teaser thought it was going to be in the movie still if that's what's i can only imagine what's left in come on april 11 for christ sake

  • I saw the rough cut of this a few months back as filming was going on. Man. Was looking forward to the finished product as well. C'est la vie.

  • Ard Vijn

    This is not so much a deleted scene, as a deleted segment! It's an entire self-contained story. If this was in THE ABCS OF DEATH as "G is for Gang" it would have been one of the best (if not THE best) episode!

  • Totally. This is a short film.

  • Niels Andersen

    What an awesome scene. Probably a shame to loose it, and I´ve seen the film ;-)

  • Lose it, you mean.

  • Niels Andersen

    Obviously. Does my name look anglican to you? Do you prefer we continue this in danish?

  • Sorry, Im not familiar with the Dicklect of your nation.

